2 Kosovar men held in detention on terror suspicions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court decided Monday to continue detaining two Albanian men who allegedly joined extremist groups in Syria. The Pristina court decided in separate cases in favor of prosecutors’ requests to leave the suspects in detention for a month. Statements on Monday said a man left Kosovo in November 2015 “to join the terror organization ISIS” while the other took part in the war in Syria fighting alongside the Abal al-Nustra and Dawala Islamya terror groups. It is not clear whether they were among a group of citizens of Kosovo and Albania who were repatriated early Sunday from Syria.