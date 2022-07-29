Trump endorses Dixon ahead of Michigan GOP governor primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s Republican primary for governor, just days before the election that will determine the party’s opponent for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon is a conservative commentator and actress. She’s emerged as a leading candidate in a crowded field. Trump’s endorsement Friday comes in a race where candidates have maneuvered for his support for months. He joins former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in endorsing Dixon. DeVos, who is from Michigan, resigned from Trump’s Cabinet after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

