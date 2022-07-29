White House hosts lawyers for discussion on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is headlining a White House event that’s bringing together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions. It’s part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden aimed at protecting access to abortion after the Supreme Court last month struck down Roe v. Wade, which had established a constitutional right to the procedure. The White House says lawyers at Friday’s event will work to “encourage robust legal representation of those seeking reproductive care services.”

