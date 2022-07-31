Iraq cleric’s followers camped out in parliament for 2nd day
By SAMYA KULLAB and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric are camped out inside Iraq’s parliament after toppling security walls around the building and storming in the previous day. The protesters are determined to hold an open-ended sit-in to derail efforts by their rivals from Iran-backed political groups to form the country’s next government. The developments have catapulted Iraq’s politics to center stage, plunging the country deeper into political crisis as a power struggle unfolds between the Iraq’s two major Shiite groups. On Sunday, the sit-in appeared more of a joyous celebration that a political protest — followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr were dancing, praying and chanting slogans inside the parliament, in praise of their leader.