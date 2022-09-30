UN chief urges Yemen’s warring sides to renew expiring truce

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is strongly urging Yemen’s warring parties to not only renew but expand a truce that expires Sunday, saying it has brought the longest period of relative calm since the conflict began in 2014. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels should prioritize the national interests of the Yemeni people and “choose peace for good.” His statement followed a stark warning Tuesday from the U.N. envoy for Yemen that the risk of a return to fighting “is real.” Over 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen’s brutal civil war.

