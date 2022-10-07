Skip to Content
Abrams raises $85M in Georgia governor race, outpacing Kemp

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated committee raised more than $36 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Kemp raised $28.7 million during the same quarter. Abrams has raised a total of $85 million in this campaign and had more than $11 million in cash remaining. Kemp has raised nearly $60 million and had more than $15 million left in the bank. The 2022 races show how pricey it’s gotten to compete in narrowly divided Georgia.

