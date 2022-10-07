Brother of suspect in California family’s killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have arrested the brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family on suspicion that he helped him destroy evidence. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says Jesus Salgado’s brother, Alberto Salgado, was arrested late Thursday on criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Officials say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the family who had a longstanding dispute with them. Authorities say Jesus Salgado kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle on Monday. Their bodies were found Wednesday. Authorities say Jesus Salgado also tried to kill himself. He was released from the hospital and booked into the county jail Thursday night on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.