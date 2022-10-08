EU nations: Migrant departures should be stopped abroad

PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta and Cyprus say the European Union’s border agency Frontex needs to work inside third countries to stop smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them to Europe on risky boat trips. Top officials from the EU nations that receive most migrant arrivals said Saturday they’ll float the idea to EU leaders later this month to set up asylum application centers in neighboring countries. There successful asylum applicants can safely reach Europe. Such centers would help diminish the allure of smugglers to people with legitimate fears for their safety in their home countries. It would allow them to safely travel to European countries that have accepted their asylum claims.

