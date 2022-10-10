Authorities: 5 dead in shooting at South Carolina home

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five people have died in a shooting in northern South Carolina. Investigators say Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found the five people suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday evening at a house in Inman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says four of them died at the scene and a fifth died on the way to the hospital. Spartanburg County deputies say they won’t release any additional information until the coroner has identified the people killed and notified their families. Clevenger said his office is performing autopsies and trying to identify the victims on Monday. Inman is about 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

