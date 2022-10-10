Bosnia recounts Serb president race after reports of fraud

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Amid widespread reports of fraud in Bosnia’s general election, the ethnically divided country’s top electoral body has announced it will conduct a recount of a Bosnian Serb presidential ballot allegedly rigged by a staunchly pro-Russian leader. Bosnia’s central election commission on Monday ordered all ballots cast in the race for the president of the country’s Serb-run part to be shipped to the central vote counting center in Sarajevo to be tallied anew and further examined. The decision followed widespread reports of irregularities at poling stations during Bosnia’s Oct. 2 election. Hardline Bosnian Serb separatist Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to be president of the Serb-run part, but his challenger has rejected that claim due to vote-rigging.

