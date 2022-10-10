Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Human rights activists have pressed their call for the immediate release of a former Philippine opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail. Police killed three militants linked to the Islamic State group behind Sunday’s rampage in which a police officer was stabbed and former Sen. Leila de Lima briefly held hostage. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on Monday expressed deep alarm over the jail violence in the national police headquarters. De Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs.

By JIM GOMEZ and JOEAL CALUPITAN Associated Press

