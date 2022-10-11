California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a tree trimmer was killed in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper. Police say the man, whose name has not been released, was working in the city of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday when he fell. Officers arrived to find the man dead from injuries sustained after his fall. The state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the man’s death. Menlo Park is about 25 miles south of San Francisco.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.