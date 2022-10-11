French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of the ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country. Drivers queuing to fill the tanks of their vehicles and petrol stations closed temporarily while waiting for deliveries have become an increasingly familiar sight in France in recent days. Borne spoke Tuesday at the National Assembly. She said about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She called for urgent dialogue between unions and companies’ management as strikers are asking for pay rises amid fueling inflation in the country.

By JADE LE DELEY and SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

