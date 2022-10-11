Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Two U.S. senators, Rick Scott of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, are boosting the campaign of Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Tuesday’s campaign event in metro Atlanta offered the latest sign that national Republicans are digging in on Walker’s candidacy. The former football star continues to deny reports that he paid for an abortion for a woman with whom he later fathered a child. Walker is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a critical Senate race. Scott and Cotton used the event to hammer Warnock as a “rubber stamp” for President Joe Biden and stressed that the Senate majority is at stake in November.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.