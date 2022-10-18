Ethiopia says 3 Tigray towns taken amid resumed fighting

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say they have taken control of three towns in Tigray, the embattled northern region that has seen a resurgence of fighting since August. The Government Communication Service in a statement Tuesday said the towns of Shire, in the region’s northwest, and Alamata and Korem in the south have been taken from Tigrayan control. The statement said Ethiopian forces had taken “maximum care” to protect civilians from harm. Fighting resumed between Tigray forces and federal troops in August, bringing an end to a cease-fire in place since March that had allowed much-needed aid to enter the region.

