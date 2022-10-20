Japan PM heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is traveling to Australia for talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, says he wants to bolster military and energy cooperation between the two countries amid their shared concerns about China. The leaders are expected to upgrade a bilateral security pact signed in 2007 and also discuss cooperation to secure a stable supply of Australian liquefied natural gas amid a global disruption due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

