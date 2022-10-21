Control of US Senate could come down to tight Nevada race

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in a Nevada race the national GOP considers one of its best opportunities to turn a blue Senate seat red. Cortez Masto is a former Nevada attorney general and became the first Latina elected to Congress in 2016. Laxalt is also a former Nevada attorney general. Abortion and the economy have remained top issues in the tight race. Cortez Masto has rallied voters around the threat to abortion access by noting Laxalt’s anti-abortion stance. Laxalt has highlighted inflation and rising gas prices, pointing to Cortez Masto’s votes on energy issues.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.