Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches “massive” strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in central and western Ukraine have woken up to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire, as Ukrainian air defense tried to shoot down drones and incoming missiles. Russia has intensified its strikes on power stations, water supply systems and other key infrastructure across the country, the latest phase of the war as it nears the eight-month mark. Ukraine’s air force said in a statement Saturday that Russia had launched “a massive missile attack” targeting “critical infrastructure,” hours after air raid sirens blared across the country. It said that it had shot down 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from air and sea.

By ANDREW MELDRUM and JOANNA KOZLOWSKA Associated Press

