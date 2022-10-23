Kansas undersheriff faces trial in fatal beanbag shooting
By ROXANA HEGEMAN
Associated Press
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A rural Kansas undersheriff who shot and killed an unarmed man with a homemade beanbag round faces trial in Kansas City, Kansas. The case against Vergil Brewer is likely to focus on whether his lack of knowledge and training with the munitions amounts to reckless involuntary manslaughter. Jury selection begins Monday for Brewer, the undersheriff in Barber County at the time of the deadly encounter with Steven Myers on Oct. 6, 2017 in Sun City, Kansas. Defense attorney David Harger did not respond to messages seeking comment on the case.