Endangered whale’s decline slows, but population falls again
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year as it lost about 2% of its population. But scientists warn the North Atlantic right whale still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast. A consortium seeking to save the right whale said Monday that the population fell to an estimated 340 last year. That is a decline of eight animals from the previous year, when the population was initially thought to be even fewer. The whales are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.