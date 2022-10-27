Nevada high court says rural ballot recount violating law

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county spent a second day tallying ballots in a first-of-its-kind hand count of mail-in votes that became even less certain late Thursday when the state Supreme Court issued an opinion concluding the current process violates state law. The high court stopped short of halting the recount in Nye County. But it sided with the arguments the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada made in an emergency motion filed earlier Thursday. It said it’s up to the county and the secretary of state to decide how to proceed.

By GABE STERN, KEN RITTER and SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

