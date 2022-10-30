Robert Horan, prosecutor of teenage DC sniper, dies at 90

CLIFTON, Va. (AP) — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia’s largest county, died on Friday at his home in Clifton, Virginia. He was 90. His wife, Monica Horan, said the cause of her husband’s death wasn’t immediately determined. Horan served as Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney for 40 years before retiring in 2007. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people in the Washington area over a three-week span in October 2002. Malvo was sentenced to life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder but declined to impose the death penalty.

