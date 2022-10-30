Tens of thousands of Czechs show their support for Ukraine

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs have gathered in the capital to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and support for democratic values. Sunday’s rally took place in reaction to three recent anti-government demonstrations where other protesters demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government of conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its support for Ukraine. Those earlier rallies also protested soaring energy prices and opposed the country’s membership in the European Union and NATO. On Sunday, those turning out in Prague waved Czech, Ukrainian and EU flags and displayed banners that read “Czech Republic against fear” and “We will manage it.”

