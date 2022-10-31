Man gets 6 years in prison for dumping body parts in Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. A judge in Prescott sentenced Walter Harold Mitchell III on Monday to a 6.25-year prison term. A jury convicted the 61-year-old Mitchell in September on 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body. Authorities say various body parts linked to nine people were discovered on the outskirts of Prescott in December 2020. Investigators say tags, serial numbers and a label with the name of Mitchell’s business led to his arrest. Mitchell closed his business in April 2020 and moved to Arizona with the body parts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.