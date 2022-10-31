Perfect 10: Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “Midnights” became a perfect 10 for Taylor Swift as she is the first artist to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard reported that the pop star surpassed Drake, who had previously held the record with nine out of the 10 songs. Swift’s new album came out Oct. 21 with a standard and a deluxe version with bonus tracks and has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. Swift tweeted “I AM IN SHAMBLES” after noting that she scored the historic first on her 10th album. The No. 1 song was her hit “Anti-Hero,” whose lyrics “It’s me/hi/I’m the problem/It’s me” have quickly become a TikTok trend.

