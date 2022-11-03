Lula’s team travels to Brazil’s capital to start transition

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s team has arrived in Brazil’s capital to begin the process of transfering power amid dwindling protests by supporters of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. The meetings kick off the process that will culminate with da Silva’s Jan. 1 inauguration. But they also aim to ensure governability with a potentially contentious Congress and provide reassurance that the administration of Bolsonaro will be cooperative. Although Bolsonaro hasn’t formally conceded his narrow loss to da Silva, the president is calling on his supporters to end protests that disrupted road traffic across Brazil. Police say that by Thursday morning, more than 850 protests had broken up, leaving 73 partial or full blockages of roads.

