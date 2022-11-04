UK delays Northern Ireland vote to restore power-sharing

LONDON (AP) — The UK government says Northern Ireland elections aimed at restoring the region’s power-sharing government have been delayed until January. The London government’s decision Friday comes amid concerns about holding them during the holiday season. Efforts to end a stalemate over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland collapsed last week, triggering a legal requirement for the central government in London to call new elections for the regional assembly. It wasn’t clear when the election would be scheduled, though current legislation requires a vote to be held by Jan. 20.

