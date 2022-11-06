Fireworks injure 17 at Mexico town’s Day of Dead celebration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in Mexico say a fireworks explosion at a Day of the Dead celebration injured 17 people. The accident occurred Saturday in the township of Huejutla in Mexico’s Gulf coast region known as the Huasteca. The Huejutla municipal government said Sunday that residents of the village of Tehuetlan were celebrating the end of Xantolo, which is the Huasteca regional variant of the Day of the Dead. Officials say a pile of fireworks was set alight and exploded, showering the surrounding crowd in sparks and explosions. The township says two pregnant women and three children were among the injured. One of the girls suffered second-degree burns.

