Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — Italian authorities have prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a boat in Sicily. The Humanity 1 was carrying 179 rescued passengers when it was given access to the Sicilian port. Officials at the German-run charity SOS Humanity challenged Italy’s decision to distinguish passengers and said all qualified for a safe port under international law. Italy’s far-right-led government is taking a hard line against privately operated maritime rescue ships. Another humanitarian ship with 572 rescued migrants was instructed to proceed to the port of Catania on Sunday for the same passenger vetting process. Two other rescue boats run by non-governmental organizations remained at sea without a place to dock.

By COLLEEN BARRY and SALVATORE CAVALLI Associated Press

