Fans line up in Houston for parade celebrating Astros’ win

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans have been lining up in downtown Houston for a parade to celebrate the Astros’ World Series win over the weekend. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade starts at noon. The Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The city said the downtown parade after the Astros’ 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expect about that many people Monday.

