Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ Nov. 15 in Florida
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he’s “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn’t want to “detract from the importance” of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.