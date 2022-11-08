US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has told Ukrainian farmers that extending a wartime deal to export Ukrainian grains across the Black Sea is a priority. The agreement, which Russia and Ukraine signed separately with the U.N. and Turkey, is set to expire on Nov. 19. A Russian diplomat on Tuesday cited Moscow’s dissatisfaction with the deal, saying it has not helped Russia export enough of its goods. Speaking to farmers at a grain storage facility in Kyiv, U.S. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said global food security depends on the deal’s renewal. She said later that 828 million people will go to bed hungry on Tuesday which is why it’s so important to maintain Ukraine grain shipments.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.