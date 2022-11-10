American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody after she spoke out on her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter. That’s according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group. Carly Morris was taken into custody by Saudi authorities in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, according to the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based advocacy group. Morris has faced Saudi Arabia’s strict laws on male guardianship in her three-year effort to leave the kingdom again with her 8-year-old daughter. Freedom Initiative says Saudi authorities interrogated Morris about her tweets on the case before releasing her Wednesday.

