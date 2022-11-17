Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
By JOHN ANTCZAK and AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run. The crash injured more than two dozen people. On Thursday, the sheriff’s department said Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer. Authorities say a man driving an SUV veered onto the wrong side of the road in suburban Whittier, crashing into recruits on a morning run Wednesday. Five were critically injured. Authorities say a field sobriety test on the driver was negative. It’s not immediately known whether Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak for him.