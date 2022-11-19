Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory. The Secretary of State’s office announced Friday that the required audit turned up only a small difference in votes from the machine count, well within the expected margin of error. A 2019 state law requires a hand count in one race for general elections in even-numbered years. Raffensperger chose to apply that process to his own race, but not because there was any concern about the results. His race had the widest margin of victory, which would make the audit easier for counties to carry out.

