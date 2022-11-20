Malaysia’s election uncertainty drags out as party dithers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition says it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own. The National Front’s announcement has prolonged election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah later extended a 2 p.m. deadline until Tuesday for political leaders to name their choice for prime minister. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc is the biggest with 82 parliamentary seats and he says he’s confident of striking a deal with the National Front to form a unity government. The Malay nationalist alliance led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin however said it has submitted to the king written oaths of support from over 112 lawmakers for it to form a government.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.