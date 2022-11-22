Labor rules for German Catholic-run institutions to be eased

BERLIN (AP) — The Catholic Church in Germany is reforming its labor rules for employees of church-run institutions to allow them to work regardless of “their sexual identity and their way of life.” The German Bishops’ Conference said that an assembly of diocesan representatives on Tuesday approved changes to the rules that govern the employment of some 800,000 people who work for the church or the Caritas charitable organization, which among other things runs many hospitals. Until now, being in a same-sex partnership or getting remarried after a divorce could cause employees problems or cost them their job.

