UN envoy seeking renewed truce and path to peace in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he’s not only trying to renew the truce that expired last month but also to get the warring parties to initiate talks on a path toward a settlement of the eight-year conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that he outlined ideas and options to the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels. He says “discussions are making progress and they are ongoing.” The U.N.-backed truce initially took effect in April and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting than six months.

