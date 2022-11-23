Kurdish forces preparing to repel Turkish ground invasion

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeast Syria says his group is prepared to repel a ground invasion by Turkey. SDF head Mazloum Abdi tells the The Associated Press that his group has been preparing for another such attack since Turkey launched a ground offensive in area in 2019 and “we believe that we have reached a level where we can foil any new attack.” Turkey has carried out a barrage of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in recent days, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the militant groups.

