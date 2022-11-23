NYPD: No known threats to Macy’s parade, but tight security

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is planning tight security around the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the wake of mass shootings elsewhere in the U.S. Police said Wednesday that there’s no known, credible threat to the famed event itself. But New York Police Department counterterrorism Chief Martine Materasso says police will deploy additional resources to make sure the festivities are safe. Security measures include heavy weapons teams, explosives detection dogs, a bomb squad, radiological and chemical sensors, drone detection, blocker vehicles and additional cameras on the route.

