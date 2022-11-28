Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says Donald Trump “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment” and is calling on him to apologize after the former president had dinner last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House. Pence says in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert airing Monday night that Trump “was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table.” And he says Trump “should apologize for it” and “should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

