Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in Wednesday’s blast at the madrassa in Aybak, the capital of the northern Samangan province. A resident says most of the students in the school are young boys. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

