Kentucky to operate high-security juvenile detention centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky soon will operate three high-security juvenile detention centers. He said Thursday that the centers will house teenage male offenders charged with serious crimes. It’s the next step in the governor’s efforts to bring security problems under control in the state’s juvenile detention system. The Democratic governor last week announced plans to revamp the troubled system by assigning male teens to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. It comes as the state-operated system struggles to quell violent outbursts by some juveniles. A riot broke out last month at one detention center.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.