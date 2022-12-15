Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois House committee is conducting hearings on a wide-ranging gun legislation that includes a ban on semi-automatic weapons. Researchers and community activists told lawmakers Thursday that having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed. But they said it must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives. Critics told the committee it would do little to curb violence and likely would be unconstitutional. The proposed law would ban semi-automatic weapons, restrict gun possession by those younger than 21 and toughen so-called “red flag” laws. It’s sponsored by Rep. Bob Morgan, who was at this summer’s mass shooting at a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago.

