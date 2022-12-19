Japan ex-soldier says misconduct routine in her army unit

TOKYO (AP) — A former Japanese soldier who came forward with her sexual misconduct case says harassment was as rampant in her army unit as if “part of daily communication.” Rina Gonoi filed the case with the Defense Ministry last year, saying she had suffered multiple assaults by a number of male colleagues, causing her to give up her military career. In response, Japan’s army last week fired five servicemen and punished four others. Japan is grappling with ways to secure an adequate number of troops as its military seeks to bolster its capability in the coming years. Experts say concern among young women and their parents about sexual misconduct could add to Japan’s chronic shortage of personnel and present a national security risk.

