Official: Russia, Iran turmoil limited meddling in US vote

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — A senior U.S. military official says Russia’s war in Ukraine and anti-regime protests in Iran limited both adversaries’ ability to influence or interfere in the recent midterm elections. Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman said Monday that he was “surprised” by the lack of malign activity from Russia, Iran, or China compared to previous elections. Hartman leads the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force, which partners with the National Security Agency in detecting and stopping election intrusions. He says growing conflicts could have snared more resources in Moscow and Tehran that might have otherwise been allotted to American election influence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.