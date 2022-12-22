3-party coalition to form government on Faeroe Islands

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The head of the Faeroe Islands’ social democrats says his party will form a majority coalition government after a parliamentary election was held in the semi-independent Danish territory in the North Atlantic. The head of the Equality Party, Aksel V. Johannesen, said he will team up with the left-leaning Republic Party and Progress, a liberal pro-independence party. That coalition will hold 18 of the local parliament’s 33 seats. The latter two parties want the rocky, 18-island archipelago to become independent of Denmark.

