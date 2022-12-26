Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities believe six people were killed in an early morning house fire in Tennessee. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department says firefighters found the Crossville home fully engulfed in flames Monday. Authorities believe that four adults and two children were killed, but officials said they wouldn’t release information about the victims until they have been officially identified and their family members have been notified. No foul play is suspected. Sheriff Casey Cox asked for prayers for the family, saying it was a “horrific event and a tragic loss for our community.”

