Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press/Report for America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor. They’ve reminded a judge that social media posts and secretly recorded conversations revealed a chilling desire by Barry Croft Jr. to spark a “reign of terror” in 2020. Barry Croft Jr. is due in federal court Wednesday, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for him. Evidence showed a scheme to get Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize other extremists to civil war in other states. Whitmer wasn’t physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and arrested 14 people, just weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

