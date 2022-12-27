Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money and a cellphone, The Times-Picayune reported. Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold trapped people inside their homes and knocked out power in places from Maine to Seattle. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning during the widespread Arctic Blast. The storm is now blamed for at least 49 deaths across the country.

